Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Prayer Service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
7:30 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Sartell, MN
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Sartell, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Sartell, MN
Lois A. Nienaber Obituary
Lois A. Nienaber

Sartell - Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Lois A. Nienaber, age 62, who passed away Friday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Monday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. followed by Christian Mothers at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday evening at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Lois was born August 4, 1956 in St. Cloud to LeRoy & Teresa (Deters) Schulte. She married Michael Schuneman on April 15, 1978 and they later divorced. She married Henry Nienaber on July 27, 1991 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Lois worked for National Bushing APH for 30 years. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and St. Francis Xavier Christian Women. Lois enjoyed golfing, gardening, flowers, reading, camping and traveling. She was fun loving and feisty, caring, loving, and was always concerned about others. She had a great sense of humor and always said, "if you can't laugh, go home". Lois was most proud of her grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband, Henry "Hank" of Sartell; children, Rob (Laura) Schuneman of Williston, ND, Karey (Hasan) Hindi of St. Cloud, Bryon (Kandi) Nienaber of Watkins, and Kelly (Josh) Winter of South Haven; brothers and sisters, Ken (Carol) Schulte of Sartell, Jim (Mary) Schulte of Sartell, Alan (Aggie) Schulte of Sartell, Colleen (Jack) Schulte of St. Cloud, and Joyce (Joe) Chan of Long Prairie; 10 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Lois was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the volunteers and staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their kind and compassionate care.

Obituary, guestbook and video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 11, 2019
