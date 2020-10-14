1/1
Lois C. Wedl
Lois C. Wedl

Avon - Private family burial will take place at St. Benedict's Parish Cemetery in Avon for Lois C. Wedl, 75, of Avon, who passed away peacefully at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta on Saturday, October 10, 2020. A Celebration of Life will take place in Spring 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Avon.

Lois was born on May 14, 1945 in Albany to Paul and Martha (Moening) Wengler. She married Robert "Bob" Wedl on June 27, 1964 in Albany. They moved to New Richmond, WI for three years before moving and residing in Bloomington for over 40 years. After retirement in 2008, they moved back to Avon where she put up a courageous and spirited fight against cancer. Lois worked as a sales supporter for different insurance agencies for over 40 years. She deeply enjoyed antiquing, collecting dishes, shopping and travel. Lois' family meant the world to her and she was always curious as to what is happening in their lives. It was important that her family was "set up" to be successful. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband, Bob of Avon; children, Monte (Heather) of Incline Village, NV and Marnie (Travis) Stone of Robbinsdale; grandchildren, Derek, Corrie, Malorie and Ava.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Pat.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
107 Avon Avenue South
Avon, MN 56310
(320) 356-7337
