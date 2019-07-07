Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Meiners
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois G. Meiners


1929 i - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois G. Meiners Obituary
Lois G. Meiners

St. Cloud, MN - Lois G. Meiners, age 89, St. Cloud, MN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Benedict's Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Rev. Dee Pederson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Lois was born July 16, 1929 in Minneapolis, MN to Walter and Julia (Sande) Bratschi. She married Wilbur J. Meiners on October 15, 1955 in Minneapolis, MN. Lois graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Medical Technology, and then adding an Arts, Textile degree after retirement from St. Cloud State University.

Lois had many passions and interests outside of her career as a MedTech that kept her busy and passionately involved in her children's, grandchildren and great-granddaughter's life. She loved and was an accomplished painter, weaver and furniture refinisher. She and Will have travelled extensively and have been to all 50 states in the U.S., Canada, China and many parts of Europe. She was an avid fan of watching her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter in pursuing their interests; music, tennis, swimming, basketball and hockey. One of her loves was to be a season ticket-holder for her beloved SCSU Husky hockey team.

Survivors include her children, Carol (Scott Koelbl) Luce of Apple Valley, MN; Matthew (Vicki) Meiners of Woodstock, IL; Aileen (Michael) Murphy of Newton, MA; and Eric (Melanie Mayer) Meiners of Eden Prairie, MN. Nine grandchildren: Dustin (Lauren) Luce, Travis (Jamie) Luce, Troy (Mandy) Meiners, Dr. Lark (John) Reasoner, Sierra Meiners, Myles Murphy, Joseph Murphy, Sophia Murphy, Ally Meiners. One great granddaughter, Mackenzie Luce.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilbur J. Meiners on December 26, 2010.

Memorials are preferred to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benson Funeral Home
Download Now