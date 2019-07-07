Lois G. Meiners



St. Cloud, MN - Lois G. Meiners, age 89, St. Cloud, MN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Benedict's Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.



Funeral services will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Rev. Dee Pederson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.



Lois was born July 16, 1929 in Minneapolis, MN to Walter and Julia (Sande) Bratschi. She married Wilbur J. Meiners on October 15, 1955 in Minneapolis, MN. Lois graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Medical Technology, and then adding an Arts, Textile degree after retirement from St. Cloud State University.



Lois had many passions and interests outside of her career as a MedTech that kept her busy and passionately involved in her children's, grandchildren and great-granddaughter's life. She loved and was an accomplished painter, weaver and furniture refinisher. She and Will have travelled extensively and have been to all 50 states in the U.S., Canada, China and many parts of Europe. She was an avid fan of watching her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter in pursuing their interests; music, tennis, swimming, basketball and hockey. One of her loves was to be a season ticket-holder for her beloved SCSU Husky hockey team.



Survivors include her children, Carol (Scott Koelbl) Luce of Apple Valley, MN; Matthew (Vicki) Meiners of Woodstock, IL; Aileen (Michael) Murphy of Newton, MA; and Eric (Melanie Mayer) Meiners of Eden Prairie, MN. Nine grandchildren: Dustin (Lauren) Luce, Travis (Jamie) Luce, Troy (Mandy) Meiners, Dr. Lark (John) Reasoner, Sierra Meiners, Myles Murphy, Joseph Murphy, Sophia Murphy, Ally Meiners. One great granddaughter, Mackenzie Luce.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilbur J. Meiners on December 26, 2010.



Memorials are preferred to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.



Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 7, 2019