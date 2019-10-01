|
Lois G. Wills
Kimball - Lois G. Wills, age 85, of Kimball died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Hilltop Heath Care Center in Watkins.
Memorial Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Kimball Christian Church. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Kimball with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday at the church. Burial will follow the service at Lake Union Cemetery near South Haven.
Lois is survived by her husband, Kenneth; daughters, Luanne (Gordon) Petersen of Andover and Bobbi (Jim) Corrigan of Eden Prairie; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brothers and sister, Richard Eckman, Joanne (Don) Olson and Robert (Arlene) Eckman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruben and Ardis Eckman; and sister-in-law, Janet Eckman.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 1, 2019