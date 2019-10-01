Services
Dingmann Funeral Care
85 Main Street North
Kimball, MN 55353
(320) 398-5055
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kimball Christian Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Kimball Christian Church
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Resources
Lois G. Wills


1934 - 2019
Lois G. Wills Obituary
Lois G. Wills

Kimball - Lois G. Wills, age 85, of Kimball died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Hilltop Heath Care Center in Watkins.

Memorial Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Kimball Christian Church. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Kimball with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday at the church. Burial will follow the service at Lake Union Cemetery near South Haven.

Lois is survived by her husband, Kenneth; daughters, Luanne (Gordon) Petersen of Andover and Bobbi (Jim) Corrigan of Eden Prairie; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brothers and sister, Richard Eckman, Joanne (Don) Olson and Robert (Arlene) Eckman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruben and Ardis Eckman; and sister-in-law, Janet Eckman.

Full Obituary, Guestbook & Video Tribute online at www.dingmannfuneral.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 1, 2019
