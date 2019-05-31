|
Lois Regina Suek
Holdingford - Lois Regina Suek, of Holdingford, passed away on May 26, 2019 at the age of 96 at St. Anthony HealthCare in Minneapolis. Lois was born May 6, 1923 in Albin Township near Godahl, MN, the youngest child of Ole Olson and Gina (Johnson) Olson. She was baptized and confirmed at the Albion Lutheran Church in rural Godahl.
Lois attended grade school in a one-room country school northwest of Godahl. She attended St. James High School, graduating in 1941, and attended St. Olaf College, graduating in 1947.
Lois completed a dietetic internship at the University of Minnesota, and became a registered dietitian. Lois worked at Swedish Hospital in downtown Minneapolis for three years. She met Alphonse Suek in 1953. They were married May 1, 1954 in St. Louis Park, MN and she moved to the Suek farm at Holdingford.
Lois is survived by her six children, Mary (Ed), Linda, Mark (Deb), Paul (Sue), Philip (Paula), and Martha (Carl-Martin). She was a grandmother to 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Lois is also survived by sisters-in-law, Vonnie Norum, and Rita Suek Mettenburg, and many nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband Alphonse, her parents Ole and Gina, sister Helen, brother Norman, nephews Lance and John, and nieces Carolyn and Eileen.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sat June 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Upsala, MN, with a visitation prior to the service starting at 9:00 AM. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, the Albion Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, or to your local hospice.
Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN (320)632-5242, www.shelleyfuneralchapels.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 31, 2019