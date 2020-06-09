Loren E. Schill
1944 - 2020
Loren E. Schill

St. Cloud, MN - Due to Covid-19, and the safety of the general public, a Private Memorial Service will be held for Loren E. Schill, age 75, of St. Cloud who passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home. Entombment of the urn will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors.

Public visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Loren was born on November 2, 1944, in St. Cloud to Edward and Laura (Laudenbach) Schill. He served honorably in the United States Air Force. Loren married Bonnie Sakry on September 7, 1968, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Loren owned and operated Loren's Tax Service for many years.

While in the Air Force he was stationed in Lakenheath, England, where he met lifelong friends with whom he enjoyed many great experiences over the following five decades. In recent years he visited numerous Civil War battlefields and a goal was to visit a site related to each American president - he made it to 30.

He enjoyed reading, puttering in the yard, and all things history. Loren especially loved the time spent with his family, especially his spirited grandchildren. He never missed a game, was always supportive, was proud of whatever his children accomplished, and never turned down a game of catch.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Emily (Addison) Pettis of Sauk City, WI, Amanda (Derek) Notman of Madison, WI, and Adam (Julia Drew) Schill of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Neary Notman, Lauden Pettis, Agatha and Eudora Schill-Drew; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Jerome; and sisters, Virginia Rosebrook, Phyllis Schill, Mae Obstarczyk, and Arlyss Gray.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. And always remember, money doesn't grow on trees.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
