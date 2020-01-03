Services
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Rockville, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Rockville, MN
Loretta D. Feldhous


1918 - 2020
Loretta D. Feldhous Obituary
Loretta D. Feldhous

Rockville - Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Loretta D. Feldhous, 101, of Rockville will be at 12 Noon on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville. Loretta passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Loretta was born on October 4, 1918 in Collegeville to Joseph and Mary (Meyer) Schwegel. She married John Feldhous on April 2, 1940 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Collegeville. Loretta was a loving and devoted homemaker, rearing 10 children and numerous grandchildren.

Loretta enjoyed baking, sewing and embroidery. Above all she treasured spending time with her family and loved babysitting many of her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her generous gifts of homemade cookies, embroidered dish towels, delicious potato pancakes, sauerkraut and dumplings.

She is survived by her children, Mary Ann (Dale) Lamminen of Wisconsin, Dolores Kloss of St. Cloud, Alvina (Ron) Tupper of St. Cloud, Geraldine (Roger) Ostendorf of St. Cloud, Linda Eisenschenk of St. Cloud, Marlene Zenzen of North Carolina, Jane (Francis) Peters of Illinois, Judy (Dennis) Hommerding of St. Cloud, Elaine (Duane) Ebensteiner of Albany, Kevin (Trish) of Cold Spring; 35 grandchildren, 62 great grandchildren, 19 great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John in 1995; sons-in-law, Ken Eisenschenk, Gene Zenzen, John Kloss; grandsons, David Kloss, Robbie & Craig Ostendorf; and great grandson, Justin Cruser; brothers, Eugene, Tony, Bill, Sam, Teddy Schwegel; and sister, Mary Murphy.

A heartfelt thank you to Good Shepherd Community, Rev. Ralph Zimmerman and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care.

Memorials are preferred.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
