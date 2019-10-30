|
Lori Anderson
St. Cloud - Lori Jane Anderson, age 62, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud, MN. Lori fought a very courageous, 2 year battle against lymphoma; she was so strong and tried many treatment options. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 PM on Saturday, November 2 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Waite Park. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM on Friday, November 1, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of St. Cloud, and will continue after 12:30 PM on Saturday at the Church prior to Mass. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. Lori was born on February 12, 1957 to Frances (Zenner) and Bernard Weber in Brainerd, MN; When Lori was 6 years old they moved to St. Cloud and she graduated from Apollo High School in 1975. On June 10, 1978 she was united in marriage to Gary Anderson at St Augustine's Catholic Church, St Cloud. Lori's work experience included 12 years in a dental office, working in a library, helping with her husband's plumbing business for over 30 years, and the last five years with CentraCare Home Care and Hospice office. She also spent years as a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader and also volunteering at her kids' school and church. She loved to get together with her countless friends. Gary and Lori enjoyed many trips together over the years, and Lori loved her annual trip to Florida with her happy hour group. Lori will be greatly missed by her husband of 41 years, Gary, who was a great care-giver over the last couple years. Missing her also are her children, Ben Anderson of Sauk Rapids, Kim (Jeff) Piersak of St. Cloud, Amy (Tom) Chevalier of St. Cloud; and grandchildren, Henrik, Stella and Scarlett Anderson, as well as Elroy and Baby Chevalier. She will surely miss seeing her grandchildren grow up. She is also remembered by her siblings, Mike (Debbie) Weber of St. Cloud, Paula (Roberta) Weber of Ogilvie, Jay (Cindy) Weber of Edmonds, WA, Lynn (Jim) Huberty of Rice, and Scott Weber of Austin, TX, and many loving nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Lori is preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Raymond Anderson; sister-in-law, Cathie Heying; and brother-in-law, Mike Kutzman. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Mayo Clinic Rochester and CentraCare Health, especially the Coborn's Cancer Center.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019