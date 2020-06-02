Lori J. Bushaw
Lori J. Bushaw

St. Cloud - Lori J. Bushaw, 61 passed away on Tuesday June, 2, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Lori was born on August 6, 1958 in Hutchinson, MN. She is survived by her husband, James Bushaw; 3 children; 2 step-children; 4 grandchildren; 6 siblings and many extended family members. Due to the recent pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
