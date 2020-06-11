Lori Kay Kaufman



October 2nd 1958-



June 9th 2020



Lori Kay Kaufman, age 61, of San Marcos, Tx, passed away peacefully on June 9th, 2020.



A memorial will be held to celebrate Lori's life on Saturday, June 13th from noon to 5pm at the home of her eldest daughter, Shannon Kaufman 203 3rd Street NE Medford, MN 55049.



Lori Kaufman was born on October 2nd, 1958 in St. Cloud to Marijane (Lee) and Marvin Reinke. Lori met her husband Joseph Kaufman in high school. They married and had 4 daughters. She worked at the Faribault Post Office for 30 years. She was a very hard worker but also enjoyed time with her family. Lori enjoyed music, taking care of her indoor plants, going out to eat, being on the water and watching football. She made very close relationships with many people because she was so easy to talk to. She loved spending time with her family and friends.



Lori is survived by her four daughters, Shannon Kaufman (Garrett Crosby), Seabrey Kaufman, Shayna Kaufman (Sam Sorrells), Samantha Kaufman (Dustin Metcalf); Grandchildren, Mersadies Kubat, Jospehine Kubat, Hunter Crosby, Brooke Crosby, Mila Smith, Maxwell Smith, Lilly Metcalf and Charli Metcalf; Siblings, Jim (Sherry) Reinke, Lisa (Jerry) Smuda; Mother-in-law, Jeanette Kaufman.



Lori was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Kaufman; Mother, Marijane Reinke; Father, Marvin Reinke; Step-Mother, Judy Reinke; Father In-Law, Julius Kaufman; Brother, Robert Reinke; Brother/Sister In-Laws, Joni Kaufman, James Kaufman.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store