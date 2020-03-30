|
|
Lorina Olga Bay-Harper
On Friday, March 27, 2020 Lorina Olga Bay-Harper, loving wife and mother of three, passed away at age 91 of natural causes. Lorina was born on March 17, 1929 in Cedar City, UT to Lorin John and Olga (Tanner) Jessen.
On September 25, 1947, she married Robert Duane Bay (Lawrence and Myrtle Bay) in the Manti Temple. They raised two sons, Michael and Stanley, and a daughter, Elizabeth. Lorina was later married to Dale Harper in St. George, UT, until his death.
Lorina was an active life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she held positions in the Relief Society, as Primary President, and other youth group leadership. She had a passion for books, handicraft arts, was an extraordinary seamstress, and loved most, caring for her family. Lorina was known for her compassionate spirit, quick wit and her infectious smile. She enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors spending weekends camping with her family throughout the Big Horns and Yellowstone.
Lorina spent much of her career as a sales and accounting clerk with Anthony's Department Store in Lovell, and later with Hamilton Stores, Yellowstone National Park. She was an active supporter of Boy Scouts of America, serving as a Den Mother, and 4-H, as a 4-H leader.
Lorina was preceded in death by her husband Duane to whom she was married for 52 years, her grandson Kenneth Bay, and her brother Garth Jessen.
She is survived by her children Michael D. Bay (Audrey), Stanley L. Bay (Cynthia), and Elizabeth Tilley
(Gary); her brother Darrell Jessen; 9 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held graveside for family and friends. Haskell Funeral Home will be open for limited viewing, Wednesday, April 1st from Noon until 1:00 PM, please be cognizant of current events and limited social gathering.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020