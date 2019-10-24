|
Lorraine A. Moore
Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Lorraine A. Moore, age 93, who passed away Wednesday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Duelm. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church.
Lorraine was born August 7, 1926 in Glendorado Township, Benton County to Albert & Anna (Skiba) Jenson. She married Orval Moore on February 8, 1945 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Lorraine was a homemaker and also waitressed at Bridgette's Café and Home Plate. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. She was a great cook and was known for her buns and turkey dressing. Lorraine loved music and dancing, and was a very good singer. She was a loving mother, great listener, generous, accepting, and was someone you could always rely on. Lorraine enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons, Gerald (Debra) of Royalton, Denny (Donna) of Arizona, Russ (Angie) of Colorado, and Bobby (Bonnie) of Cold Spring; sister, Judith Stofflet of Sauk Rapids; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orval; daughter, Lana Loch; sister, Bernice Kampa; brother, Harold Jenson; and granddaughter, Tabatha Moore.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice.
Obituary and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019