Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
Lorraine A. Moore


1926 - 2019
Lorraine A. Moore Obituary
Lorraine A. Moore

Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Lorraine A. Moore, age 93, who passed away Wednesday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Duelm. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church.

Lorraine was born August 7, 1926 in Glendorado Township, Benton County to Albert & Anna (Skiba) Jenson. She married Orval Moore on February 8, 1945 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Lorraine was a homemaker and also waitressed at Bridgette's Café and Home Plate. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. She was a great cook and was known for her buns and turkey dressing. Lorraine loved music and dancing, and was a very good singer. She was a loving mother, great listener, generous, accepting, and was someone you could always rely on. Lorraine enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons, Gerald (Debra) of Royalton, Denny (Donna) of Arizona, Russ (Angie) of Colorado, and Bobby (Bonnie) of Cold Spring; sister, Judith Stofflet of Sauk Rapids; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orval; daughter, Lana Loch; sister, Bernice Kampa; brother, Harold Jenson; and granddaughter, Tabatha Moore.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Country Manor and St. Croix Hospice.

Obituary and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
