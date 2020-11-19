Lorraine B. WaltersSartell - A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Lorraine B Walters, age 97, of St. Cloud. Lorraine passed away November 18, 2020 at the Country Manor in Sartell. Reverend Thomas Olson will officiate. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.Lorraine was born October 21, 1923 in Holdingford, MN to John and Frances (Hadrich) Schmidt. She was a graduate of Holdingford High School and St. Cloud Business College. She married Raymond J. Walters on September 8, 1947 at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. She worked for DeZurik's, Universal Credit and Louie Pinault Architects. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church since 1956. She will be remembered for her joy of cooking and sewing.Lorraine is survived by her son Ronald (Donna) of Sauk Rapids, grandsons Charles (Emily) of Rice and Joseph (Kelly) of Foley, her great grandchildren Ryker, Camden, Kenza, Eliza and Bailey and Riley and Aurora.Preceding Lorraine in death were her parents, husband Ray (2005), brother Roger Schmidt and niece Mary.Lorraine's family wishes to thank the employees of Country Manor Pioneer Village and St. Croix Hospice.