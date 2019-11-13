|
Lorraine F. Linn-Sauer
St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Benedict's Community Chapel in St. Cloud for Lorraine F. Linn-Sauer. Lorraine passed away peacefully on her 97th birthday, November 12, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the chapel. Private burial will take place in the St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.
Lorraine was born on November 12, 1922 in Melrose to the late Gregor and Elizabeth (Woeste) Voit. She married Sylvester Linn on Sept. 15, 1942 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Greenwald and lived in Freeport until 1946, when they moved to St. Cloud. Lorraine worked at Fingerhut retiring in 1985 after 22 years. After Sylvester's passing, Lorraine married Gilbert "Bud" Sauer in June, 1989. Lorraine was an active parishioner of St. Joseph's Parish in Waite Park where she was a member of Nocturnal Adoration Society, Christian Women and the quilting group. She enjoyed quilting, embroidery and making refrigerator towels. Lorraine was also an avid card player.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Beverly (Bernie) Berg of Waite Park, Pat (Ken) Yozamp of Estero, FL, Renee (Mark) English of Canton, GA, Bernice (Ron) Theisen of Waite Park, Diane (Alex) Kroska of St. Cloud and John (Julie) Wakeman-Linn of Bethesda, MD; 19 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lucille Bertram of Cold Spring; brother, Kenneth (Carol) Voit; step-children, Robert (Sandra) Sauer, Judy (Gerald) Blommer and Kathy Ramnow.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sylvester J. Linn (1987); husband, Bud Sauer (1997); son, Harold (2018); grandson, Trevor Linn; great grandson Zachary Hall; and brother Christ Voit.
The family wants to thank St. Benedict's Community for the excellent care Lorraine received from all of the staff who work there.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Joseph's Church in Waite Park or St. Benedict's Memory Care Unit.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019