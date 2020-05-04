|
Lorraine King
King, Lorraine (Raney), age 93, passed away on May 1, 2020 due to Covid 19 and pneumonia. She was born April 26, 1927 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Anders and Emma Peterson. Her four sisters and three brothers preceded her in death.
Raney married Stanley Renstrom in June 1948, who preceded her in death in 1975.
In June 1980, she married Ward (Dwight) King who preceded her in death on July 9, 2019.
Raney was a longtime resident of St. Cloud, a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and active in the community. Raney loved her family and many friends. She enjoyed birthdays, holidays and parties with friends. In her retirement years, she and Ward enjoyed traveling and spending many winters in Palm Springs.
She is remembered with love by daughter Nancy (Dennis) Crowe, sons Steve (Michelle) Renstrom and Mike (Renae) Renstrom, stepdaughter Connie (Ken) Askew, grandchildren and great-grandchildren,
We would like to thank the staff at Methodist Hospital 4thFloor and Covid ICU for the wonderful care and support given to our mom. We are so grateful to these selfless heroes.
At this time there will only be a small family service. Memorials may be sent to Park Nicollet Foundation (COVID-19 Response and Relief Fund). Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020