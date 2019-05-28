Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church
St. Augusta, MN
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church
St. Augusta, MN
Lorraine L. Klaverkamp


Lorraine L. Klaverkamp

St. Augusta - Memorial services celebrating the life of Lorraine L. Klaverkamp, 97, of St. Augusta will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Lorraine passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Annandale Care Center. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Lorraine was born on September 19, 1921 in Lake Henry, Minnesota to the late Joseph and Caroline (Lenz) Fuchs. She married Otto F. Klaverkamp on May 27, 1944 at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. Together they farmed all of their lives in St. Augusta. She was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish and a fifty plus year member of the Christian Women.

Lorraine loved people and was an excellent listener up until the very end. She enjoyed cooking, the outdoors, her gardens and above all her family and friends. She will be remembered for her friendliness, sense of humor and good work ethic.

She is survived by her daughters, Darlene (Michael) Blazek of Bozeman, Montana, Diane Klaverkamp of St. Augusta; siblings, Vernon Fuchs of Holdingford, Viola (Duffy) Plante of Mission, Texas, Mary Ann Thompson of Moundsview; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Otto in 2008; and siblings, Duane and Gerald Fuchs, Luella Storkamp, Rose Mary Lingensjo, Ann Crosby and Marlene Lehnen.

A heartfelt thank you to Annandale Care Center and CentraCare Hospice.

Memorials are preferred.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 28, 2019
