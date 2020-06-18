Lorraine M. Petersen
Lorraine M. Petersen

Clear Lake - Requiem Mass will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Lorraine M. Petersen, age 96 of Clear Lake who passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her home. Reverend Father Brandon Haenny will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Edward's Cemetery in Princeton.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. The Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m.

Lorraine was born August 13, 1923 to Valentine Sr. and Rosalia (Waverek) Sowada in St. Wendel, Minnesota. On May 11, 1947 she graduated as a registered nurse from the Cadet Corps Nursing Program at St. Catherine's School of Nursing, which was affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital in Minneapolis. Most of her career was spent at St. Cloud Manor. Lorraine was united in marriage to Clarence A. Petersen on February 19, 1949 in St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; son, Kenneth; and twelve brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth Ann (Ronald) Sakry; sons, Lawrence (Patti), John and Stephen; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
