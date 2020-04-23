Services
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Stommes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine M. Stommes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine M. Stommes Obituary
Lorraine M. Stommes

Cold Spring/formerly St. Nicholas - A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date for Lorraine M. Stommes, age 92, who died Thursday at Assumption Home.

Lorraine was born in Richmond to Alois and Theresia (Drontle) Becker. She married Alfred Stommes April 20, 1948 in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in a double ceremony with her twin sister Mary Ann and her husband Wilfred Frank.

She was a homemaker and farmed with Alfred near St. Nicholas where together they raised 8 children. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, games, and listening to music. Her Catholic faith was important to her throughout her life.

Survivors include her children, Dennis (Dianne), Pat (Larry) Hicks, Jeanne (Dave) Haag, Tom (Gail), Rita (Mark) James, Joe and friend Trista, Joan (Nick) Schulte, Shelley (Steve) Kern; siblings, Mary Ann Frank, Aniceta Lahr, Delores Torborg; 20 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred; brothers, Peter and Marcellus Becker.

Memorials preferred to Assumption Home.

Arrangements are with the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wenner Funeral Home
Download Now