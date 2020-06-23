Lorraine Rausch
Lorraine Rausch

Richmond - Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Lorraine Rausch, age 78, who died Sunday at home surrounded by her family after a short hard fought battle with PML Disease. Burial will be in the St. Catherine's Cemetery in Farming. Those attending the mass and burial service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Please book your spot for mass or view the service live streamed at www.rspcatholic.com.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Friday, June 26 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond.

Lorraine was born on April 5, 1942 in Richmond, to Raymond and Lucille (Schlangen) Schramel. She married Jerome Rausch on June 13, 1961 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN and they were blessed with 10 children. Lorraine was a homemaker all her life and enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening, and most of all, being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Parish and Farming Christian Mothers.

Survivors include her children, Ruth (Tom) Schleper, Brenda (Scott) Weller, Bonnie (Gordie) Dingmann, Cindy Buerman, Kristie (Brian) Stang, Tammy (Roger) Utecht, Dean (Jessica) Rausch, Heidi (Josh) Weikert, and Craig Rausch (Cassie Korkki); brother, Ralph (Ann) Schramel; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Mikrot and Kathy Mackedanz; 22 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry; her infant son Thomas; and son-in-law Allen Buerman.

The family of Lorraine would like to thank CentraCare Hospice, Home Instead, Assumption Home and Drs. Nate and Libby Brever for their exceptional care.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
