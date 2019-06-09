|
Lorraine Solem
Oak Park - Lorraine (Ryberg) Solem, age 92 of St. Cloud, formerly of Oak Park, passed away peacefully on June 7th at St Benedict's Senior Community in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Lorraine was born on September 18, 1926 to Henry and Agnes Ryberg in Oak Park, Minnesota. She attended Country Schoolhouse #33 South, graduated Foley High School and Minnesota School of Business. Lorraine held a number of secretarial positions in Minneapolis prior to marrying Lawrence on October 19, 1946. Soon after, they purchased a dairy farm in Oak Park and raised eight children. She was an accomplished baker, loved to sing and play piano and the home was always welcome to friends and family for fellowship, a hot meal, and fresh baked goods. Her trademarks were rice pudding, doughnuts, and an assortment of breads. She spent the last nine years living with her youngest child, Tanya, and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, the daily crossword, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.
Lorraine is survived by her children: Jane (Jeffrey) Boyer of Brooklyn Park, Larry of Mora, Julie (Jon) Wilson of Mora, Christine Anderson of White Bear Lake, Alec (Kieu) of Foreston, Todd (Karen) of Van Alstyne, TX, and Tanya of St. Cloud; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sibling: Morrie (Rose Marie) Ryberg of Foley.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence: son, William, and siblings: Hazel, Ardner, Marie, Dorothy and Joan.
A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held Saturday, June 15th at 1 PM at the Estes Brook Evangelical Free Church, 16937 80th Street, Oak Park, Minnesota. Interment will follow at Estes Brook Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 9, 2019