Ertl Funeral Home
221 Church St S
Watkins, MN 55389
(320) 764-2800
Watkins - A private family burial service will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery in Watkins for Lorraine Werrner 94 of Watkins. Lorriane passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring MN.

Lorraine was born on September 24, 1925 in Richmond MN to John and Veronica (Bestgen) Abeln. She married Jack Werner on June 18, 1949 in St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins and was active in the CCW and Watkins Senior Citizens. Lorraine loved golfing, bowling, dancing, traveling, playing cards and baking. She volunteered at the church rectory, the St. Anthony Manor, and the Eden Valley-Watkins Public School.

Survivors include her children: Carol Steinke of Grand Forks ND, Mary (Paul) Lenfestey of Eau Claire WI, Nancy (Marv) Karth of W. St. Paul MN; 3 grandchildren: Josh (Lindsey) Steinke of Grand Forks ND, Tracy Karth of Akron OH, Michelle Karth of Plymouth MN; 2 great-grandchildren: Jack and Lila Steinke of Grand Forks ND; and brother Jerry (Liz) Abeln of Anoka MN.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Jack in 2019, her parents, and brothers Mel and Fred Abeln.

Memorials are preferred to the .

Ertl Funeral Home, Watkins.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020
