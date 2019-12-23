Services
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
3013 Roosevelt Road
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-7004
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Benoit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Benoit

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Benoit Obituary
Louis Benoit

St. Cloud - A Celebration of the life of Louis Joseph Benoit will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019at the Miller Carlin Funeral Home of St. Cloud. There will be a visitation held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM before the service at the funeral home. Louis passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Talahi Care Center in St. Cloud. He was born on January 22, 1923 in South Haven, the son of George and Francis (Toenies) Benoit. On September 3, 1945 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Klarenkamp at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Minneapolis. Louis will remain in the hearts of his children, Nadine Henz of St. Cloud, Dale (Patricia) Benoit of Metairie, LA, and Alan (Debra) Benoit of Menomonie, WI; grandchildren, Leah Henz, Stacy (Mark) Digre, Erin Benoit, and Jena Benoit; four great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other extended family and relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Francis; brothers, Harold (Erma) Benoit and Duane (Charlene) Benoit; and sister, Lorraine (Dominic) Paone. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
Download Now