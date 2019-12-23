|
Louis Benoit
St. Cloud - A Celebration of the life of Louis Joseph Benoit will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019at the Miller Carlin Funeral Home of St. Cloud. There will be a visitation held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM before the service at the funeral home. Louis passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Talahi Care Center in St. Cloud. He was born on January 22, 1923 in South Haven, the son of George and Francis (Toenies) Benoit. On September 3, 1945 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Klarenkamp at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Minneapolis. Louis will remain in the hearts of his children, Nadine Henz of St. Cloud, Dale (Patricia) Benoit of Metairie, LA, and Alan (Debra) Benoit of Menomonie, WI; grandchildren, Leah Henz, Stacy (Mark) Digre, Erin Benoit, and Jena Benoit; four great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other extended family and relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Francis; brothers, Harold (Erma) Benoit and Duane (Charlene) Benoit; and sister, Lorraine (Dominic) Paone. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019