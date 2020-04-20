Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Groebner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis C. Groebner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis C. Groebner Obituary
Louis C. Groebner

St. Cloud, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be private for Louis C. Groebner, age 90 of St. Cloud who passed away ten days short of his 91st birthday on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Sanctuary Assisted Living in St. Cloud. Reverend Thomas Knoblach officiated. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Louis was born April 28, 1929 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Anna Groebner. He served his country in the United States Army. Louis was employed by Armour Foods in St. Paul. He lived with the Christen family in the St. Cloud area from 1972 until 2018 when he moved to the Sanctuary Assisted Living. Louis was a faithful member of St. Anthony's Parish.

His favorite hobbies were making rosaries, playing his concertina and singing songs.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now