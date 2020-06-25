Louisa M. KellerPaynesville - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Louisa M. Keller, age 74, of Paynesville, who passed away with family by her side on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery.Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.Louisa was born September 28, 1945 in Wheaton MN to Carl and Julia (Pillsbury) Andresen. She grew up on their family farm just south of Rosholt, SD. Louisa attended East Harmon Country School and Rosholt High School. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Keller on August 20, 1962. They lived in Benson, MN for the first five years of their marriage, moving to Paynesville in May of 1967 where they remained for the majority of their nearly 58 years of marriage.Louisa worked various jobs at Wiman's, Animal Fair, Wonderalls and as an in home daycare provider. She found her true calling in 1983 when she began a 25 year career as a CNA at Paynesville Hospital. Louisa's kind heart and compassion for others was evident to both patients and her co-workers. She retired from this position in 2008 due to medical reasons.Louisa was known to her friends and family as an excellent cook, an immaculate housekeeper and for her gifted quilting skills. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren for birthdays and holidays. Her family looked forward all year to Thanksgiving for her homemade dressing, buns and pie.Louisa is survived by her husband, Kenny; five children, Michael (Diane) of Paynesville, Sheila (Terry Abraham) of Sauk Rapids, Mark (Lisa) of Inver Grove Heights, Christopher (Sheila) of Big Lake, Craig (Heidi) of Buffalo; daughter-in-law, Laurie Keller of Sauk Rapids; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Julie Piechowski of Fargo ND.She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Ryan; and brothers, Robert and Freddie.