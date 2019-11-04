|
|
Louise A. deChambeau
Sauk Rapids, MN - A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Louise A. deChambeau, age 94, of Sauk Rapids. Reverend Gerald Dalseth will officiate. Louise passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019 at Prairie Ridge Memory Care in Sauk Rapids. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Louise was born October 3, 1925 in Hibbing, MN to Wilfred and Amanda (Beauchamp) Soular. She married Donald R. deChambeau on October 11, 1946 in Bakersfield, CA. After the birth of their son Don Jr. they moved back to their hometown in Hibbing, MN for a few years and would make St. Cloud their home thereafter. She worked for Dr. Tom Murn Sr. for over 30 years. She was a member of the Wapicada Golf Club, Christian Women and was active in the Toys for Tots program. The things nearest to her heart were family, faith and traditions.
Louise is survived by her daughter-in-law Sue deChambeau of St. Cloud, granddaughters Shannon (Mike) Petroske of St. Cloud, Sara (Andy) Marek of St. Cloud, and Mandy (Jake) Eckerman of New London; great-grandchildren: Jack, Julia and Ben Petroske, Emma, Max, and Izzy Marek, and Henry and George Eckerman.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 63 years Don (2009) and beloved son Don Jr. (2019), 9 siblings.
Louise's family would like to thank the staff at St. Croix Hospice and Prairie Ridge for their compassionate care.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019