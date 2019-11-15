|
|
Louise Bieniek
Holdingford - Louise Bieniek 86-year-old resident of Holdingford, MN passed away peacefully at the Landings of Sauk Rapids on November 13, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 19th at 11:00 A.M. at St Hedwigs Catholic Church in Holdingford. Visitation will be Monday, November 18th from 4:00 - 8:00 at St Hedwigs Catholic Church in Holdingford. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning from 9:30 - 11:00 at the church. The burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Louise Margaret Reischl was born on May 5, 1933 in St Joseph, MN to the late John and Margaret (Kaiser) Reischel. She was married to Leander Bieniek on September 29, 1954 at St Joseph's Catholic Church in St Joseph, MN. She worked the following jobs throughout her life: St Cloud Hospital, Vison Ease, cleaning houses, Lee's market and was a bus aide for Trobec's Bus Service. Louise loved to work in her flower gardens, canning her garden goods, trips to the casino, playing pull tabs, playing cards and riding snowmobile. She was a member of the Waite Park and Holdingford American Legion Auxiliary and St. Hedwigs Catholic Church. She treasured her time spent with family, friends and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Leander; children, Joan (Jerry) Pilarski of Rockville, Ken (Jodi) Bieniek of Rice, Mary Jo (Jeff) Klein of Holdingford, Ron (Annette) Bieniek of Monticello, Dan Bieniek of Holdingford; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Catherine Reinert of Sauk Rapids; sister-in-law, Selma Reischel of Waite Park and special family, Jerry Savor and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John (Margaret) Reischel; daughters, Arlene Reed, Marlene Bieniek; brother, Ray Reischl; sisters, Bernie (Pete) VanHeel, Mary Ann (Roman) Saurer.
The arrangements for Louise are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019