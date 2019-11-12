|
|
Lourdine C. Berscheit
Grey Eagle - Lourdine C. Berscheit, age 89 of Grey Eagle, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the CentraCare Health Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 15 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ronald Dockendorf officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church in Grey Eagle.
Lourdine Christine Heinen was born January 2, 1930 in Millwood Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Henry and Elizabeth (Poepping) Heinen. Growing up, she worked on the family farm. She met Bernard Berscheit at the New Munich Ballroom and were married May 1, 1951 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa. After their marriage, the couple farmed southeast of Grey Eagle where they raised their family until retiring to town in 1995. Lourdine also worked as a seamstress for Stearns Manufacturing.
She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle and the Christian Women. Lourdine enjoyed sewing, crocheting, canning, baking, gardening, and doing puzzles.
Survivors include her children, Doni (Julie) Berscheit of Grey Eagle, Rodney (Cindy) Berscheit of Sauk Centre, Gary (Kelly) Berscheit of South Haven, and Cindy (Scott) Hiltner of St. Cloud; son-in-law, Mike Meagher of Grey Eagle; eight grandchildren, Meagen Allen, Dustin, Brittany Kane, Lexie, and Trent Berscheit, Mikki Ahsenmacher and Corey Berscheit, and Amy Jacobson; six great-grandchildren, Kasen, Declan, Kellen, Vaida, Blake, and Natalie; and sister, Florence Tschida of Grey Eagle.
Lourdine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard Berscheit on March 18, 1997; daughter, Charlene Meagher on March 31, 2010; brothers and sisters, Raymond Heinen, Delores Toeben, Edward Heinen, Evelyn Muellner, Marcella Ostendorf, Jeanette Berscheit, Harvey Heinen, Verena Wegleitner, and Mildred Muellner.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019