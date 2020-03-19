|
|
Lowell E. Olson
On March 12 Lowell Eugene Olson, age 80, passed away at the St Cloud Hospital. He touched many lives and a celebration of his life will take place in the summer.
Lowell was born October 31, 1939, to Morten and Helen (Morton) Olson in Cyrus MN and grew up on the Olson dairy farm near Glenwood MN where he and six brothers gained a deep understanding of the benefits of hard work and a love of life's simple pleasures. That's also where he learned to hunt and fish and to value wild things and wide open places.
Lowell had a life-long love of learning and teaching and was happy that many of his students chose careers in science and medicine. He graduated from Glenwood High School and Moorhead State University, with master's degree from University of North Dakota. Qualified to teach all science subjects, he taught in public schools in Heron Lake, Breckenridge, and St Cloud's North Junior High and Apollo High School from the year it opened until his retirement in 1996. While teaching, he also served 3 years as President of the St Cloud Education Association, was on the MEA board of directors, and was proud to be one of the first teachers selected for the Bush Educational Leadership Program.
Lowell married Sharon Chinn in August 1958 and together they had 5 children and later divorced. In September 1986 he married Charlotte Stephens at Itasca State Park. He enjoyed traveling and exploring including summer camping trips with his children all over the United States, and later visiting many National Parks with Charlotte. He was an avid reader, hunter, golfer, bicycler, and cross country skier.
In retirement Lowell continued his community involvement as an advocate for protecting the natural environment, serving on the Stearns County Planning Commission and Park Board, St Cloud Park Board, and president of the Natural Parks and Trails Coalition. He played a role in Benton and Stearns County and the city of St Cloud setting aside land for natural parks. He also appreciated and supported local arts and cultural programs and was well known in many local restaurants.
Survivors include wife Charlotte Stephens; children Jennifer Niebuhr (Jon), Brenda Mullenmaster (Brian), Michael (Hope), Sheila Zaczkowski, Mariah (Marcus Johnson); 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law Warren (Pauline), Clyde (Jean), Dale (Cathy Meyer), and Marilyn; and many cousins, nephews, nieces, friends, colleagues, and students.
He was preceded in death by his parents,brothers Ron, Jim, and Mort and son-in-law Tom Zaczkowski.
His family thanks medical care providers at Health Partners, CentraCare and NovaCare for their role in his 20 years of quality life after his quadruple bypass surgery. In memory of Lowell we suggest that you enjoy time in nature or donate to your choice of a park or nature organization or the Paramount Center for the Arts, 915 W St Germain Street, St Cloud MN 56301.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020