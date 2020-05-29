Lucile A. KalkmanSt. Cloud, MN - Lucile A. Kalkman, 94, of St. Cloud passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Country Manor in Sartell. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Tuesday, June 2, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Reverend Thomas Olson will officiate. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.Lucile was born on February 22, 1926 in St. Cloud to August and Lucy (Hingsberger) Schwankl. Lucile married John "Jack" Kalkman on September 5th, 1947 at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. Lucile graduated from the St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing, and worked as a nurse at the St. Cloud Hospital, retiring in 1980. She was a charter member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Christian Women, Daughters of Isabella and the Nurses Alumni.Jack and Lucile enjoyed their cabin with their children and grandchildren. They wintered in Mission, Texas for 15 years, and enjoyed travelling all over North America including Alaska. They felt very blessed to have travelled to Medjugorje and honored to have met Pope John Paul II. Strongly supporting Catholic education, for 24 consecutive years there was at least one of their 10 children at Cathedral High School. Lucile is warmly remembered for her patience, her faith, and her potato salad!She is survived by her children, Cindy Hoene (Mike), Ft. Myers, FL, Jim (Debbie) Winfield, IL, Dave (Debbie) Gardner, KS, Chuck (Sharon) Sartell, John (Karen) Sauk Rapids, Paul (Gaily) Sherwood, OR, Mary, Burnsville, Joe (Cathy) Eagan, Bill (Marcia) Gilbert, AZ, Joan (Kuch) Kalkman St. Paul, 27 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren; brother, Chuck Schwankl, Overland Park, KS, and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2016, son Steve in 2016, granddaughters Marissa Hoene in 1980 and Gabriella in 1998, and 7 siblings. Memorials may be sent to Cathedral High School or St. Peter's parish.