Lucille A. Gross
St. Cloud - Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Lucille A. Gross, age 93, of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at her home in St. Cloud with her daughter by her side. Friends and family may visit from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.
Lucille was born on July 7, 1926 to Peter and Caroline (Keppers) Theisen in Pearl Lake, MN. She married Leander Gross. She spent many years as the cook at Enga's and Alvie's. Lucille was a kind, loving, caring and gentle person. She was a perfectionist who liked things just so. Lucille had a strong faith and was a dedicated volunteer at her church. Her family meant so much to her and found pleasure in family gatherings. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, dancing, playing cards and taking walks. Lucille will be remembered most for being classy, along with her big heart.
Lucille is survived by her daughter, Sharee Gross of St. Cloud; son-in-law, Michel Gobar of North Oaks; grandchildren, Sean (Angie) Gobar, Meghan (Matt) Czech; great grandchildren, Mya, Hunter, Brady, Scarlett; brother, Jimmy (Norlene) Theisen of Pearl Lake; sister, Betty Cichon of Little Falls; and furry friend, Zoey. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leander; daughter, Carol Gobar; son, Lawrence Gross; 4 brothers; and 4 sisters.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of her medical staff, especially Dr. Beth Donnelly, and St. Croix Hospice for all of their special care for Lucille.
Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 9, 2019