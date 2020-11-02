Lucille "Lu" A. RossSartell, MN - Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Lucille "Lu" Agnes Ross, 96, of Sartell will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Lu passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Country Manor Health Care in Sartell, MN. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will be at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at church gathering space. Services are with Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.Lucille Agnes (Posch) Ross was born on April 17, 1924 in Little Falls, MN to Martha Kliber Posch and Peter Posch. She had 6 older siblings and eventually a younger brother. She was baptized at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, where she also attended elementary school. Lu attended Little Falls High School, graduating in 1942. Although she had wanted to go to college, and her older brothers offered to pay for her, she opted instead to go to work in a small restaurant, then for Western Union which took her to Indiana and Fargo for a couple of years.On New Year's Eve, 1948, Lu met her husband Alfred Emil Ross of Avon, MN. They were married on March 25, 1950 in Little Falls. As Al was in the Air Force, they moved often, and were stationed in Florida, California, New Mexico, Colorado and Ohio. Lu was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of Air Force Officers wives. They settled in St. Cloud, MN in 1969 and Lucille focused on raising their four children. She volunteered often at St. Anthony's Catholic Church and in the library at St. Anthony's school. Lu was also active in Christian Mothers, Catholic Charities and Meals on Wheels. When the kids were older Lucille worked as an aide in the Media Center of the St. Cloud Vocational Technical College. This was a job she thoroughly enjoyed.In 1991, Lu and Al moved to Green Valley, AZ, returning to Minnesota for the summers. They did this for 17 years, then returned to settle in Sartell in 2008.Lucille enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, knitting, sewing, cooking, reading, playing cards, and doing crossword puzzles.She is survived by her children, Brian (Kris) of Baxter, Steve (Kathy) of Grand Rapids, Karen (Scott) Reinholz of Sartell, Lisa (Kelly) Hain of Grand Rapids; nine grandchildren, two step great grandchildren, and one brother James "Jim" Posch of Little Falls.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by; her brothers Raymond Posch, Clara Dickerson, Clarence "Wendy" Posch, Leonard Posch, Sylvia Chock and Eleanor Polasik.