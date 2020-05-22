|
|
Lucille (Lucy) Gertken
Richmond - LUCILLE (Lucy) GERTKEN age 80, died peacefully at her home in Richmond, MN on Monday, May 18th 2020 surrounded by her family. Lucy was born on October 4th 1939 to Christ and Marie Thomes. Lucy was wed to Ervin Gertken on June 16th, 1959 at St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Lucy was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was a caring loving person who enjoyed being able to help others and spend time with her friends and family; especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren who brought a special joy to her. Lucy also loved gardening, watching the MN Twins, weekly card games, camping, traveling, and of course bowling.
Lucy survived by children Ken (Sharon), Roxann, Kevin, Barb (Keith) McDonald, Lisa, Jeffery; grandchildren Jason (Kristen), Adam (Melissa), Zach (Daine), Tanner (Jamie), Justin (Abby), Jenna (Scott), Maggi; great grandchildren Myles, Harper, Sullivan, Brynlee, Jessica and 2 on the way; brothers and sisters Ella Schneider, Bernie Wieling, Leroy Thomes, Marian Wieling, Joe Thomes, Roger Thomes.
Proceeded in death by her husband Ervin Gertken; her parents; son, Danny and infant son; sister Doris.
Due to COVID-19 there will be graveside service for only the immediate family. When able, there will be a Mass and a celebration of life.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020