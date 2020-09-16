Lucille L. Goenner
Clear Lake - A private Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Lucille L. Goenner who passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Clear Lake.
Survivors include her sons and daughter, Gary (Anita) of Waconia, Mary (Rick) Porwoll of Clear Lake, Larry (Terri) of Clear Lake, and Matt (Kristen) of Becker; 11 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; son, Allan; sisters, Bertha Lang and Delores Ramler; and brothers, Herb and Don Habermann.
