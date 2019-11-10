|
|
Lucille (Lu) M. Bonemeyer
Little Falls - Lucille (Lu) M. Bonemeyer, age 91, resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 15 from 9-11 AM
at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service, 900 - 1st St SE, Little Falls, MN (across the street from St. Gabriel's Hospital) www.emblombrennyfuneral.com.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 15 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 305 4th St SE, Little Falls, MN. Final resting place will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, north of Little Falls, MN.
Lucille was born on July 22, 1928, in Swanville Township, Morrison County, MN, to the late Peter and Marie (Benkowski) O'Hotto. She graduated from Little Falls Community High School in 1947. Lucille was united in marriage to Eugene B. Bonemeyer on June 18, 1951, at St. Edward's Church, Elmdale, MN. They and their 3 children moved to Little Falls in 1960. After 48 years of marriage and husband Gene's passing in 1999, Lucille continued to live in Little Falls until her passing at age 91. She was a member of the Christian Mothers, St. Mary's Catholic Church, their choir, and a volunteer at St. Mary's School. Lucille was a dedicated employee of Family Shoe Store and of Victor Clothing Company in Little Falls for many years until her retirement. She loved dancing, traveling, reading, playing cards, and crocheting/embroidering. You couldn't find a more immaculate housekeeper. She was an avid sports fan, either attending or watching--especially the Minnesota Twins! Lu cherished being with her loving family, many relatives and friends. She treasured seeing her grandsons and great granddaughters. She also enjoyed helping her family and spending time at their lake homes to fish and take boat rides. Visiting with her nieces and nephews was also very special to her.
Left to hold dear her memory are her children June (Jim) Loscheider of Rice, MN, Robert (Denise) Bonemeyer of Ham Lake, MN, and Carol (Bruce) Bigalke of Ham Lake, MN; grandson Ryan (Jozlyn Anderson) Loscheider and great granddaughters McKayla and Brynlee Loscheider of Ramsey, MN; brother Jim (Marge) O'Hotto of Sartell, MN; sister Jeanette (Ernie) Bartkowitz of Little Falls, MN; sister-in-laws Mary O'Hotto of Osseo, MN, and Ilenne Regan of Sartell, MN; many nieces and nephews.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Marie (Benkowski) O'Hotto; husband Gene Bonemeyer and grandson Jason Loscheider; brothers Jerome O'Hotto, Leo O'Hotto; sisters Irene Lesinski, Mary Ann Palmersheim, Genevieve "Jenny" Philippi, Roselyn Brausen; brother-in-laws Richard Lesinski, Adrian Palmersheim, Wilfred "Rusty" Philippi, Donald Brausen, Jack Regan, Norbert Volbert; sister-in-law Delores (Bonemeyer) Volbert, and very special friend Gene Gohman.
The family wishes to thank Highland Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice staff for their care and compassion.
The Arrangements for Lucille are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN. 320-632-4393
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019