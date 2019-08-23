Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Lucille M. "Lou" Dougherty


1932 - 2019
Lucille M. "Lou" Dougherty Obituary
Lucille "Lou" M. Dougherty

St. Cloud - There will be no services for Lucille "Lou" M. Dougherty, age 87, who passed away peacefully on Thursday at Wildwood Assisted Living in Sauk Rapids. Lou was born January 10, 1932 in Omaha, NE to William & Mary (Metzger) Gahl. She married John "Jack" Dougherty, Jr. on May 17, 1951 in Omaha, NE. Lou grew up in Omaha, NE, moved to Worthington, MN in 1968, to Mankato in 2012, and to St. Cloud one year ago. She was self employed as a housekeeper for 15 years. Lou enjoyed dancing, visiting with family, and loved to cook. She was most famous for her soups. Lou was loving, caring and most importantly was very proud of her family.

Survivors include her children, John Dougherty III of Pemberton, Dan Dougherty (Lynda Misher) of Mankato, Gloria ("Obie") Obermoller of St. Cloud, and Teresa (Curtis) Williams of Sibley, IA; sister, Bernice Wisniewski of Papillion, NE; four granddaughters; ten great grandchildren; special friend, Tina Juaire; and many nieces and nephews. Lou was preceded in death by her parents; husband; five brothers and one sister. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Obituary and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 23, 2019
