Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Resources
Lucille Peschl

Lucille Peschl Obituary
Lucille Peschl

St. Cloud, M - Mass of Christian Burial was private for Lucille Peschl, age 96 of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at St. Benedict's Senior Community. Reverend Thomas Knoblach was the officiant. Burial took place at St. Patrick's Parish Cemetery, Minden Township, Benton County.

Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Lucille was born September 26, 1923 in Parent, Minnesota to Wendel and Mary (Parent) Peschl. She graduated from St. Cloud State Teachers College. Lucille was a High School Business Teacher in Litchfield and later in Pueblo, Colorado until she retired in 1982 and moved to St. Cloud. She was a member of St. Anthony's Parish.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Leone.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
