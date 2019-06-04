|
|
Lucille "Lue" Zabinski
North Prairie - Lucille "Lue" Zabinski, 80, of North Prairie died June 1, 2019 at Good Shepherd Memory Care Cottages in Sauk Rapids. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30AM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie. Rev. Roger Klassen will officiate and burial will be in Holy Cross Catholic Church Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will begin with a Rosary Prayer at 9AM and the gathering will continue until the time of service Wednesday all at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Randall.
Lue was born in St. Cloud, MN on April 29, 1939 to Ed and Marie (Bromenschenkel) Prom. In her youth Lue was active in neighborhood softball, 4-H, rural youth, and horseback riding. She is a 1957 graduate of Technical High School in St. Cloud; and held various bookkeeping jobs following graduation. Lue was united in marriage to John "Jack" Zabinski on August 28, 1962 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. The couple dedicated their lives to family, farm, and faith. She enjoyed dancing, music, gardening, sewing, skating, swimming, walking and long drives. Above all else Lucille loved her time with family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Lue loved each unconditionally and will be dearly missed.
Lue is survived by her children; Michael, Ann (Ron) Borash, David, Tony, Pat (Lisa), Ron, Mary (Jan) Kaeter, Rich (Sharon), Ruth (Jeremy) Vorwerk; 19 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; siblings, Ed Prom, Dorothy Schoborg, Don (Mary) Prom, Al (Marcy) Prom, Hilde Johnston, Jack (Judy) Prom.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; grandson, Michael Borash; and sister, Marge Hansen.
Lue's family would like to thank the Good Shepherd staff and community for their care and compassion.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 4, 2019