Lucy Henderson Santer (Rogers)
Monticello - Santer (Rogers), Lucy Henderson age 90 of Monticello, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Saint Benedict Senior Community in St. Cloud. She was preceded in death by her parents Lewis and Mary Bullard; husbands Clair Rogers and Clarence Santer; sons Lewis and James Rogers; sister Mary Louise Smith and great grandson Andy Whiteside. Lucy is survived by sons Jerome ( Lou) Rogers of Lynden, NC, William (Nikki) Rogers of New Brighton, Charles Rogers of Anoka, Clair (Linda) Rogers of St. Joseph; daughters Mary (James) Torkelson of Plymouth, Carol (Duane) Weber of Eagan, Margaret Korf of Elrosa, Barbara (William) Tarras of Eden Prairie, Julie Crane of Becker; 18 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Lucy enjoyed fishing, cooking, Scrabble and travel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1PM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church; 1204 State Street in Osage, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5-7PM on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel; 250 East Broadway in Monticello and 2 hours prior to the service at church on Saturday. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Osage, Iowa.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 17, 2019