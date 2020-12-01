Luella E. "Lue" Lehner
Winsted, MN - Luella E. "Lue" Lehner, age 78, of Winsted passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
She was born on March 26, 1942 in Collegeville Township, Stearns County the daughter of John and Hildegard (Arceneau) Lemke.
Luella was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farming Township.
She attended Avon School District #140 and later graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School.
On November 18, 1961, Luella E. Lemke and Kenneth O. Lehner were joined in holy marriage at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farming Township, Stearns County, Minnesota by Reverend Gene Merrill. God blessed their marriage with three sons.
She was a faithful member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winsted and belonged to L.W.M.L.
Survived by her loving children: Jeff ( Patty) Lehner of Waverly, Brian (Cindy) Lehner of Hayward, Wisconsin and Tim (Catherine) Lehner of Mayer; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; siblings: Betty (Dave) Klug, Stella Bredeck, Carol (Lloyd) Brix, Sue (Jerry) Funk, Kevin (Marlene) Lemke and LuAnn (Joe) Funk; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her loving husband: Kenneth O. Lehner on April 21,2020, her parents and brothers: infant Eugene Lemke, Carly, David and James Lemke.
Funeral services for Luella "Lue" Lehner will be held on Friday, December 11th, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winsted. The Reverend Dave Hormann will officiate. Interment will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Farming Township on Friday, December 11th at 2:00 P.M.
A visitation will be held AT THE CHURCH from 9:00 A.M. until time of services.
Casket Bearers will be Cameron & Emily Lehner, Brandon & Heather Smith, Brant Mangrich, Rian Mangrich, Collin Lehner, Kira Frisbie and
Treyton Frisbie
In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of choice
.
The Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.chilsonfuneralhome.com