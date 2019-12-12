|
|
Luella R. Klaverkamp
St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish in St. Augusta for Luella R. Klaverkamp, 93, of St Cloud. Rev. Robert Rolfus will officiate and entombment will be at the parish mausoleum. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the church and after 9 am on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.
Luella was born on December 2, 1926 to Rudolf and Frances (Holthaus) Pelzer in Pearl Lake. She married John H. Klaverkamp on May 20, 1948 at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish. She was an amazing seamstress and enjoyed quilting, sewing and embroidering. Luella dearly loved her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a devoted member of St. Mary Help of Christians. Luella was a member of Gold Star Mothers, Christian Women, Waite Park American Legion Auxiliary #428, Auxiliary # 428, Moose Lodge Auxiliary #417, and Eagles Auxiliary #622. Luella spent her time helping her husband on the farm as well as baking her beloved chocolate chip cookies for her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her children, Joyce Jelen of St. Cloud, Ron Klaverkamp of St. Cloud, Keith Klaverkamp of Clearwater, Ken (Cheryl) Klaverkamp of St. Cloud, Lynette (Bill) Totz of South Haven, Mark Klaverkamp of Clearwater, Bob (Deb) Klaverkamp of Clearwater, Lisa (Jeff) Pollreis of St. Cloud, Jeanne Voigt of Clearwater; 27 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; siblings, Adeline Laudenbach, Marlene Laudenbach, John Pelzer, Bernice Witschen and Alice Ross.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John; son, Bruce; sisters Ruth Toenjes and Beatrice Neu; brothers, Frank Pelzer, Edward Pelzer, Gene Pelzer and daughter in-law, Lisa Klaverkamp.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Rev. Thomas Knoblach, the staff at Cherrywood South Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care of Luella.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019