LuVerne J. Hollenkamp
Melrose - LuVerne J. Hollenkamp, age 87 of Melrose, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home in Melrose, Minnesota.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Grey Eagle. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date when restrictions are lifted.
LuVerne Joseph Hollenkamp was born February 5, 1933 near Spaulding in Birchdale Township, Todd County, Minnesota to Edward and Elizabeth (Voss) Hollenkamp. He was united in marriage to Lucille Doege on June 15, 1954 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle, Minnesota. After their marriage, the couple resided in Milroy where he worked as a dairy farmer and then in St. Cloud where he was a taxicab driver while working at Franklin Manufacturing. In 1955, they purchased their farm in Melrose Township where they resided the rest of their lives.
LuVerne was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. He sang with the church choir for many years as well as with the Community Choir of Grey Eagle. He was an avid fisherman, catching many fish in the area lakes.
Survivors include his children, Eugene (Theresa) Hollenkamp of Sauk Rapids and Joyce (Robert) Hens of Melrose; 11 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and one on the way in August; sister and brothers, Cathy (Virgil) Metzger of Melrose, Edward Jr. (Shirley) Hollenkamp of Roseville, and David "DJ" Hollenkamp of Princeton.
LuVerne was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Hollenkamp on December 29, 2016; parents; daughter, Janet "Cookie" Hollen-Weaver on September 21, 2008; grandson, Christopher Hollenkamp; and brother, Lawrence Hollenkamp.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 17 to May 19, 2020