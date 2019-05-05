|
Lyle D. Nelson
Little Falls - Lyle D. Nelson, 96, a man of great faith, graciously accepted the hands of Jesus on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Little Falls Care Center. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cushing. Bob Mueller will officiate. Family and friends are invited to gather Tuesday evening from 5-8 p.m. at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Randall and on Wednesday morning one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will take place at Randall City Cemetery. Luncheon will follow at the Randall VFW.
He will be missed by his daughters, Renee (Rick) Eich, of St. Cloud and Rhonda (Doug) Jones, of White Bear Lake; son-in-law, Michael Hall; 7 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen; daughter, Sandra Hall; parents; great-grandson, Kellan Eich; and siblings, Evelyn, Vernon, Kenneth, George, Norma, Clem and Dennis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Lyle's family is very grateful for the love and care the staff at Little Falls Care Center provided.
Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, www.brenny.com, 800-824-5051
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 5, 2019