Services
Randall - Randall
301 Pacific Avenue
Randall, MN 56475
(132) 074-9277
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
Cushing, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyle Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyle D. Nelson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lyle D. Nelson Obituary
Lyle D. Nelson

Little Falls - Lyle D. Nelson, 96, a man of great faith, graciously accepted the hands of Jesus on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Little Falls Care Center. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cushing. Bob Mueller will officiate. Family and friends are invited to gather Tuesday evening from 5-8 p.m. at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Randall and on Wednesday morning one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will take place at Randall City Cemetery. Luncheon will follow at the Randall VFW.

He will be missed by his daughters, Renee (Rick) Eich, of St. Cloud and Rhonda (Doug) Jones, of White Bear Lake; son-in-law, Michael Hall; 7 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen; daughter, Sandra Hall; parents; great-grandson, Kellan Eich; and siblings, Evelyn, Vernon, Kenneth, George, Norma, Clem and Dennis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Lyle's family is very grateful for the love and care the staff at Little Falls Care Center provided.

Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, www.brenny.com, 800-824-5051



Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now