Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Abounding Joy Lutheran Church
St. Cloud, MN
Lyle L. Strand


1924 - 2019
Lyle L. Strand Obituary
Lyle L. Strand

Sartell, MN - Lyle Lambert Strand, age 95, Sartell, MN, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Lyle was born October 11, 1924 in Litchfield, MN to Lambert O. and Helen A. (Hanson) Strand. He graduated from Willmar High School in 1942 and attended the University of Illinois for one year. Lyle served in the United States Navy during World War II from 1943 to 1946. Following his discharge in 1946, Lyle went to work for the Minnesota Department of Transportation as an Equipment Supervisor. He retired in 1984. Lyle married Elaine E. Phillips on April 15, 1975 in St. Cloud, MN. He was a member of Abounding Joy Lutheran Church, St. Cloud Post #428 and St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and a yearly camping trip.

Survivors include his children, David (Mary Durgin) Strand of Sauk Rapids, MN; Margaret Martin of Andover, MN; stepchildren, Philip (Lori) Gardner of Sauk Rapids, MN; Kevin Gardner of St. Cloud, MN; Craig Gardner of Forest Lake, MN; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lambert and Helen Strand, wife, Elaine Strand on January 4, 2014, daughter, Marie Vandiver, brother, Duane Strand, great grandson, Vincent Warwick, and stepson, Robert Gardner.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
