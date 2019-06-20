Services
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church, St. Cloud Region
Sartell, MN
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church, St. Cloud Region
Sartell, MN
Sartell - Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, St. Cloud Region in Sartell for Lyle W. Wolhart, age 90, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. William Meier will officiate and burial will be at Brockway Cemetery, Sartell. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Lyle was born July 9, 1928 in Brockway Township, Stearns County to Ray & Ethel (Crosby) Wolhart. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Lyle married Joyce Hanson on December 30, 1950 at First United Methodist Church in St. Cloud. They lived on the family farm which is now designated a Century Farm. Besides operating the farm with his brother Myron, Lyle also worked as the head of maintenance at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell for 37 years. Lyle was a generous man, who shared his vast wisdom with family, friends and neighbors. He enjoyed working on the farm, riding bike, visiting neighbors, and taking care of Brockway Cemetery. Lyle will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce of Sartell; daughter, Sandra Wolhart of Sartell and her fiancé Michael Seaman; son, David Wolhart and his wife Sheri of Sartell; grandchildren, Justin (Anna) Wolhart of St. Cloud, Cody Wolhart of Sartell, and Alex Wolhart of Sartell; brother, Merrill (Leona) Wolhart; sister-in-law, Gloria Parenteau; and one great grandson on the way. Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Myron and his wife Verona; and brothers-in-law, Aurel Parenteau and Douglas Hanson.

Obituary, guestbook and video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 20, 2019
