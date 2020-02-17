Services
Foley - There will be a Memorial Gathering at a later date for Lynn Kardell, age 88 of Foley who passed away February 15, 2020 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Lynn Gilbert Kardell was born September 30, 1931 in Sauk Rapids, MN to Axel and Marjorie (Kay) Kardell. He married Martha Nielsen and the couple lived in Foley for many years. Lynn worked for over 32 years at the Ford Plant in St. Paul, Minnesota. He served honorably in the US Army. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and wood working and was a life member of the Sauk Rapids . Memorial are preferred.

He is survived by his sons and daughter: Harold (Mary), Great Falls, MT; Greg (Jane), Sauk Rapids and Diana (Robert) Waddell of Foley as well as 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and a brother, Gary (Joan) of Sauk Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Martha and 5 brothers and 2 sisters.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
