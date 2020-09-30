1/1
Lynne A. Larson
Lynne A. Larson

Nisswa - A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Lynne A. Larson, age 71, who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Lynne was born July 20, 1949 in St. Paul to Russell & Verna (Aga) Christensen. She married Randy Larson on September 28, 1968 in St. Paul. Lynne grew up in St. Paul, moved to California, then back to Minnesota and to Nisswa in 2017. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, member of the Art's Co-op, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Lynne enjoyed cooking, sewing, traveling, and winters in Arizona. She loved her time in Maui especially at the Tiki Bar with her friend Dale serving mai tai's. She was a talented artist. Lynne was a beautiful classy lady who was loving, kind, patient, elegant, soft spoken, and warm hearted.

Survivors include her husband, Randy of Nisswa; son and daughter, Wade (Angie) Larson of St. Joseph and Christie (Brent) Hamak of Sartell; and grandchildren, Logan, Lance, Levi, and Malayna. Lynne was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Peter Christensen; and sisters, Karen (Jim) Rosenberger and Cathie (Roger) Kruchten.

Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.

The family wishes to thank the St. Cloud Hospital Oncology & ICU staff. We are also very grateful to Dr. Aby Z. Phillip in Brainerd and Dr. James Slack at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
