Lynne L. Weisskirk
1952 - 2020
Lynne L. Weisskirk

St. Cloud - Private memorial services will be at a later date for Lynne Weisskirk who died Wednesday at Talahi Care Center in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Lynne was born June 12, 1952 in Mankato to Lloyd & Frances (Borkenhagen) Weisskirk. She worked as a beautician in the St. Cloud area for many years and also was the owner and operator of the Home Base Restaurant in Nisswa until she retired. Lynne had a passion for music and has a huge collection of albums. She was a very caring person who would help out anyone she could. In the past years she had done mission work for underprivileged schools and families in Uganda. Most of all she loved her family, and was a superfan of her grandkids, they were her world.

Survivors include her son Jesse (Heather) Rothfork of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Alexis, Blake, and Claire, brother, Gregg (Peggy) Weisskirk of Portland, OR, nieces, (Greggs daughters), Maggie & Lauren Weisskirk, and nephews, (Scotts sons), Cory & Brian Weisskirk.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Scott Weisskirk.

Please contact Jesse if you wish to attend memorial services to be held at a later date. Jesse.rothfork@gmail.com

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
