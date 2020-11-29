1/1
M. Elizabeth "Liz" Holthaus
1938 - 2020
M. Elizabeth "Liz" Holthaus

Sauk Rapids - Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for M. Elizabeth "Liz" Holthaus, age 82, of Sauk Rapids who died Saturday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House near St. Augusta. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be at MN State Veteran's Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Liz was born April 29, 1938 in Tallassee, AL to Rudaer & Lillian (Peacock) Nelson. She married Tom Holthaus on October 24, 1970 in Lexington, KY an the couple traveled around the United States until residing in the St. Cloud area for the past 30 years. Liz worked at the Veteran's Hospital in Lexington, KY, and then for a travel agency for many years. She was a very active member of Beta Sigma Phi. Liz enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling, gardening and watching the Twins and Vikings. She was an avid card player and was the queen of smear! Liz had a quiet way about her, yet you always knew what was on her mind as she never minced words, she told it as she saw it. She enjoyed entertaining, especially her annual Kentucky Derby Parties, they were a huge hit with neighbors, friends and family. She enjoyed watching the many types of birds frequenting her many bird feeders. She loved animals (especially dogs) and the beautiful sunsets on the river during her winters spent in Orange Beach, AL.

Survivors include her husband, Tom of Sauk Rapids; daughter, Diane (Clark) McKinley of Franklin, AL; granddaughter, Ann McKinley of Franklin, AL and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ralph and Bill; sisters, Lois and Mary Nelson.

Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Foundation and the American Heart Association.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com




Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
DEC
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
