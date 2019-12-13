|
M. Joyce Yozamp
Grand Forks, ND - A private family service will be held for M. Joyce Yozamp of Grand Forks, ND. formerly of St. Cloud, who died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Valley Eldercare Center in Grand Forks, ND after a long battle with Cancer and Diabetes. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery. A celebration of Joyce's life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Carlin Funeral Home.
Mary Joyce Yozamp was born September 26, 1937 to Harry and Marie (Johnson) Laudenbach in St. Cloud, MN. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. On November 27, 1955 Joyce was united in marriage to Donald L. Yozamp at St Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. The couple made their home and raised their family in St. Cloud. Joyce was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching and cheering for her MN Vikings and MN twins. Joyce was a longtime member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud before moving to Grand Forks, ND.
Joyce is survived by her sons, Gary and his wife Corinne of Atascadero CA, Jeff and his wife Bonnie of Madison, WI and Mark and his wife Laura of Grand Forks, ND along with 9 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Donald in 2000.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019