Services
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
3013 Roosevelt Road
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-7004
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Yozamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Joyce Yozamp


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Joyce Yozamp Obituary
M. Joyce Yozamp

Grand Forks, ND - A private family service will be held for M. Joyce Yozamp of Grand Forks, ND. formerly of St. Cloud, who died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Valley Eldercare Center in Grand Forks, ND after a long battle with Cancer and Diabetes. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery. A celebration of Joyce's life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Carlin Funeral Home.

Mary Joyce Yozamp was born September 26, 1937 to Harry and Marie (Johnson) Laudenbach in St. Cloud, MN. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. On November 27, 1955 Joyce was united in marriage to Donald L. Yozamp at St Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. The couple made their home and raised their family in St. Cloud. Joyce was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching and cheering for her MN Vikings and MN twins. Joyce was a longtime member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud before moving to Grand Forks, ND.

Joyce is survived by her sons, Gary and his wife Corinne of Atascadero CA, Jeff and his wife Bonnie of Madison, WI and Mark and his wife Laura of Grand Forks, ND along with 9 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Donald in 2000.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
Download Now