Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
1920 - 2019
Mabel Kampa McMahon Obituary
St. Cloud - Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud for Mabel Kampa McMahon, age 99, who died Friday, August 2, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Family and friends may visit after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are by Williams Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Mabel was born on February 2, 1920 in Minden Township to Charles and Agnes (Yurek) Dziuk. She married Gene Kampa on November 26, 1935, who preceded her in death in 1978. She then married Ernie McMahon on Sept. 24, 1982. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and a former member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church. Her hobbies were making pretty baskets; it was her pride and joy. She enjoyed playing cards, especially poker. She will be greatly missed by all for her great sense of humor and laughter.

Mabel is survived by her children, Judy (Duane Fulps) Kampa of Cottonwood, AZ, Steve (Linda) Kampa of St. Cloud, Debbie (Ron) Kuehl of Walnut Grove, Paul (Mary) Kampa of St. Cloud, Brenda Kampa of Denver CO; daughter-in-law, Mae Kampa of Cold Spring; 11 grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Blevens of Phoenix, AZ. Mabel was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Gene Kampa and Ernie McMahon; sons, Richard and James "Tuffy"; brothers and sisters: Roy, Tom, Rudy, Lorraine Murphy, Myrtle Welch, Charles Jr., Willard and Lucille Herbst.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Cloud.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 5, 2019
